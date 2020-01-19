A recent online article by a physician discussed the rising rates of sexually transmitted infections or diseases.
You likely are saying to yourself, “That’s not a topic that has been at the forefront of my thoughts.”
Formerly called venereal diseases, STDs are prevalent, always have been and probably always will be, as long as we have our human instincts. The burden of STDs was and is among younger ages because they have more energy and hormones.
The article’s author cited some recently published data by athenahealth, a medical insurance company, saying adults older than 60 represent the largest increase in in-office treatment of STDs.
Between 2014-2017, the percent in treatment rates went up 23% for people older than 60, and only 11% for the entire population over 13 years old. This article was addressed to primary care providers. It pointed out that attention to sexual health should be paid to seniors as well as young bucks and does.
The information was given as a quiz. The first question was: What percentage of seniors 75-85 years old is sexually active? According to a survey of 3,000 oldsters, 26% of people aged 75-85, 73% of those between 57-64 and 53% of folks 65-74 reported sexual activity. Individual habits were not analyzed.
Because male condoms are traditionally the first line of STD prevention, the next question was: How many men 70-79 years old reported using a condom during their last sexual encounter? The answer was zero, 24% for ages 50-59, 17% for 60-69, and 14% for 80+.
Among women, condom use (assuming on men) was 24% for 50-59, 28% for 60-69, and zero from 70 up. Another question was: Which of the following has been most likely contributed to the STD rate increase in seniors: Viagra type drugs, online dating, high mid-life divorce rates? The doctor’s answer was all of the above, plus waning immunity and inadequate sex education.
An analysis from a Harvard-affiliated doctor from February 2018, added that older adults don’t discuss STD screening with their docs, or their docs with them. Seniors are not accustomed to thinking of themselves at high risk, probably because getting pregnant is no longer a concern. That was the biggest fear for youth.
The diseases considered in the survey were primarily gonorrhea, syphilis and Chlamydia, another bacterial infection.
But now there are also STDs that were not in the public consciousness when today’s seniors were youth laughing at their “old” parents, like HIV, hepatitis, and genital warts and herpes.
The CDC estimates there are about 20 million new STD cases per year with only a fraction reported. One speculation about the rise for seniors is that more medical testing is being done. Another question was: What percent of Americans living with diagnosed HIV are older than 50 years old? From 2016 CDC data, more than 50% of those with HIV are over 50.
The last question was: For women, the risk of contracting an STD decreases with age, true or false? It actually increases with aging, possibly related to biological factors, such as waning immunity and thinning vaginal lining which permits more microbial penetration, along with decreased mucus that contains immune factors.
Prevention and awareness are the main medical tools to offer. But most oldsters think they are past being able to “pick up” such infections.
Au contraire, mon frère. One reference from a year ago points out our culture has a lot of taboos discussing bodies and sex, a big one being about older folks having sex. Many older adults do remain sexually active. As a Florida professor said in one article: “We should never assume that because people are old, they aren’t having sex. In fact, you should assume the opposite. Sex is a very natural, human interaction that people enjoy. Even those who are the frailest and bedbound are still having sex. It’s like Domino’s (pizza). It can come to you, you don’t have to go to it.”
The medical lesson for today is not to assume older adults are free from contracting the same infections from the same sources as their younger counterparts, whether you’re the doctor or the patient. As the old saying goes, there may be snow on the roof, but there can still be fire in the fireplace.
