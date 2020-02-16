Travel can be broadening, even in ways you don’t expect.
Our recent trip to Mexico to celebrate our 50th anniversary with a gaggle of family went well, except for an unexpected dog bite my bride incurred from a rather vicious beast through a small hole in an otherwise tightly woven fence.
The bite didn’t seem to break the skin but punctured a tiny vein, which bled under her skin. This was cause to pry open up the rusty recesses of my posterior cerebral medical vaults about rabies.
Her first appropriate concern was if she should see a doctor to get rabies vaccine. I recalled that there was quite a long lead time during which she could have the shot(s) before the virus would produce symptoms, which almost always means death without the vaccine.
And, of course, my recollection of the shots went back decades to the reputation of them being given into your belly and excruciatingly painful. We returned home, and her doc said better safe than sorry.
Instead of the legendary 14 to 21, to even 30 shots of yore, the series now is antibodies or immunoglobulin against the virus injected around the wound, and the vaccine in four spaced, pretty easily given intramuscular shots in shoulders or thighs, like most other vaccines.
When a relative heard about my wife’s impending vaccinations, she wrote: “I heard about your ordeal with the rabies shots. It sounds gruesome. I thought they had a new way to give them that isn’t so painful.” She’s right.
Humans acquire the rabies virus from the saliva of an infected animal.
It can be a bite, or maybe even an infected bowser slurping its friendly tongue over an open wound.
Rabies is from Latin meaning madness, adjective rabidus. The viral reservoir is warm-blooded animals. We humans have traditionally acquired it from bites of rabid dogs, less so cats.
The pervasive pet vaccination program in the United States, Europe and many countries in the Americas has reduced that exposure immensely.
In areas where there are many wild dogs, the disease is still prevalent. It occurs in bats, skunks, raccoons, foxes and coyotes. They’re the main source of human infection now in the U.S. Oddly, mice, rats, squirrels, birds and chipmunks don’t carry it.
The infection is deadly. Fewer than 10 cases of unvaccinated people surviving rabies are known. Once through skin, it spreads via nerves into brain tissue to cause the infection and death.
The almost unique incubation period of the virus is between one and two months, but wide ranges of 10 days to a year have been observed. As with other encephalitis infections, the first symptoms are fatigue, sore throat, chills, vomiting, headache, drowsiness, irritability and restlessness.
Things worsen in about a week with disorientation, hallucinations, unusual behavior, hyperactivity, anxiety, delirium, convulsions, painful difficulty swallowing (the stereotypic “hydrophobia” or fear of water), drooling, maniacal behavior, lethargy, paralysis, coma and finally death. Not a pretty demise.
Louis Pasteur (the famous one) and Emile Roux, two French scientists, developed the first rabies vaccine in 1885.
A 9-year-old boy, mauled by a rabid dog, was the first human to receive the new treatment. He got the first shot subcutaneously on July 6, followed by 12 additional doses. He lived until 1940. The material was prepared from nerve tissue obtained from an inoculated/infected rabbit.
According to a standard infectious disease text of the 1960s, that same form of vaccine preparation was used until 1957, when a cultivation of the virus was accomplished in duck embryos.
By 1965, more than 75% of shots were from that, slowly abandoning the nerve tissue source. The schedule of shots was at least 14 injections subcutaneously in abdomens, lower backs or lateral thighs. For severe exposures 21 shots were given. This easily justifies the legendary fear of them in the past.
In 1967, a human cell culture method was invented. This material changed the administration schedule and technique drastically. For people at risk like veterinarians, animal handlers, cave explorers (think bats), etc.
Three doses intramuscularly are given on days 0, 7 and 21 or 28. For post-bite exposure, human rabies immunoglobulin (which comes from volunteers who have multiple vaccinations and produce high antibody levels) is given into the bite site and intramuscularly once. The vaccine shots are on days 0, 3, 7, and 14, and possibly day 28 if there is a questions of poor immunity. These have some potential reactions but not much more than the average vaccination for other infections. They are not very painful. Rest assured.
Rabies still kills an estimated 55,000-59,000 people a year worldwide. The vaccine saves lives, perhaps as many as 250,000 annually. Don’t let fear of the pain of getting rabies shots drive you “batty.” This is not shaggy dog tale (tail?).
