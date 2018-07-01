One of the most difficult problems with our “medical system” is separating medicine issues from the business part, or in other words, insurance and charging and pricing and preventing care. The horror stories about insurances not covering or not paying (denying), and people not seeking necessary care because of cost, or going bankrupt because of medical bills are monstrously wrong.
I don’t participate in any “social media (unsocial?”) sites. I do “borrow” my wife’s Facebook info, which she began so she could have access to grandkids. She points out to me some relevant bad news from day to day. One was a video of an emergency medicine physician narrating a tragic tale of a young woman with no health/medical insurance.
Briefly, the story goes, “this young girl comes in, she’s wearing a suit. She’s wobbling around in her bed a bit. She’s dressed up, but acting strangely. She came to the ER because she couldn’t walk straight, and ended up falling down a staircase. We fixed up all her injuries. The real question is why is this young person so wobbly to begin with? It turns out she overdosed. She told me through tears that she was fighting an infection, and because she didn’t have insurance, she went to get antibiotics from a pet store instead of a pharmacy.
“These are the extremes that people who don’t have health insurance go to when they can’t access our medical system. The pet antibiotics she took were in powder form, not pills. She ended up unknowingly taking hundreds of times the dose a human is supposed to take. Because of all this, she had to be admitted to the hospital and monitored. What should have been a simple and cheap visit, turned out to be a medical catastrophe for her, making tens of thousands of dollars in unnecessary costs.
“She was wearing the suit because she had come directly from a job interview. She was crying because she knew she wouldn’t get the job after her interviewer had to call her an ambulance. This is the real interplay between employment and health care. My patient didn’t need to be told to get a job so she could get health care insurance, she needed health care so she could get healthy and get that job.”
He points out several insurance restrictions just put into place by the current administration, making it much harder to qualify for Medicaid. “This is the United States of America, the richest country in the world. We need to make healthcare available to everyone (!!!).”
Many of you reading this may well have your own gruesome tales to tell. You don’t have to look very far to hear and see them. Up to this point Medicare has been the best, most equitable plan existing. But with the prevalent politicians in our Congress cutting and slashing money from all kinds of departments (to give to their corporate donors), it is in real jeopardy. The mega medical insurers are waiting to greedily gobble it up into their ”plans” for more profit for their shareholders.
It appears that “health insurance” is just that, to insure healthy people paying premiums and not making claims. Countless stories tell of denials and non or delayed payments of claims. Look up lawsuits against United Health and others on the Internet for those. The less they pay, the more is left for profit and shareholders. A headline from June 16 in the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, said “premiums may climb for small employers” (but not for those 6 feet tall or more?)
The Affordable Care Act/ACA/Obamacare was a very imperfect fix, but it let so many folks get help especially with pre-existing conditions, which companies would not insure before. Just now the Trump administration has asked a federal court to declare the ACA’s protections for pre-existing conditions unconstitutional. How humanitarian, Christian, compassionate is that?
United Health, based in Minnetonka, Minn., is the largest medical insurance company in the U.S. The Star Tribune newspaper listed the giant corporations of Minnesota. United Health is the fifth largest revenue generator or moneymaker in the nation, along with Walmart, etc.
The current system is broken. We need a different approach for people who are sick, not just healthy ones who don’t need insurance. There are currently two bills in Congress, H.R. 676 in the House and S. 1804 in the Senate, which create “Medicare for all” type plans. They are stuck behind all the other brouhaha (not funny) bills. But how do you dismantle the mega corporate companies like United Health, Cigna, Aetna, Humana, etc., who don’t want to lose anything and especially don’t want to cease being, when their money controls these legislators? Should all politicians wear jackets like NASCAR drivers that list their sponsors? As Mark Twain noted, if pro is the opposite of con, what is the opposite of progress?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.