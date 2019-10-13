Polymyalgia rheumatica is an uncommon and rather cruel condition of severe aching and stiffness in the muscles and joints most often of shoulders and hips.
The name was established decades ago. The cause remains elusive. It is a singular entity with a pretty characteristic history of rather rapid onset most frequently in shoulders and arms and less often in hips and thighs. Necks can get involved as well.
Polymyalgia is a combination of myalgia (my-AL-jee-ah) for muscle pain, and poly for many.
The adjective rheumatica simply characterizes the joint and muscle location of the misery. The root word, rheum from Greek, means flux and was first used to denote a mucous or watery discharge.
Rheumatism, the condition of rheum, in general terms came to mean various conditions characterized by aches, pains and swelling in joints, muscles and fibrous tissues.
The most common history or presentation in about 50% of patients is abrupt onset, over a few days, but for others it comes on more subtly.
For most, the initial symptoms are first in shoulders and upper arms or the shoulder girdle, sometimes one side first but always becoming both sides.
For others the hips and neck are first. The characteristic symptoms are pain and stiffness of those areas worse in morning, and lasting for more than an hour.
It may be so severe that the patient can hardly get out of a chair, roll over in bed, or raise arms above shoulder height. Stiffness after periods of rest, called a “gel phenomenon, and morning stiffness are typical.
However, there is not actual muscle weakness, unless the person has had inhibited movement because of pain for a time.
There doesn’t seem to be any forewarning, like a cold, that something may be brewing. A person might also have more nebulous, general symptoms, such as an intermittent mild fever, fatigue, a general feeling of unwellness, appetite loss, unintended weight loss and depression. Who wouldn’t get depressed hurting like that? Or had another debilitating, disabling disease along with it?
PMR materializes after the age of 50 and mostly around 70. It’s more common in Caucasians and in women. Lots of references say it is self-limited, lasting 1-5 years, which can feel like an eternity if you’re aching.
The diagnosis is tricky, and consists first of “ruling out” other rheumatic disorders, like early rheumatoid arthritis. History and exam are crucial. Blood tests focus on blood count, and tests to find arthritis, autoimmune conditions and muscle inflammation. The erythrocyte sedimentation rate is paramount, along with a c-reactive protein level. Both are general indicators of systemic inflammation amount, not causes, and are used to follow the disease activity.
About 15% of PMR patients develop a nastier artery inflammation called giant cell or temporal arteritis (artery inflammation). Cause here is unknown also.
The arteries in the temple, eye, vertebrae and less often some others lower in the body become inflamed and painful. It may present as headache and can cause blindness if untreated. About 40-50% of people with GCA also develop PMR. The relationship is mystifying.
Happily, oral cortisone in lower doses can bring a miracle of relief in a few days for PMR, if there is no reason not to take it.
A rapid response to it is included as part of the diagnosis. Oddly, ibuprofen, aspirin type drugs have little, if any, effect.
The cortisone/steroid has to be continued for the duration, which brings up the specter of adverse effects on bone density, blood sugar, eye pressure, etc. Those must be checked along the way.
There are a couple other options but they are not as good. They can possibly be used in combination with the steroid to allow lower doses. Before cortisone, PMR was not a happy story.A very scholarly paper was published in 2006 in the Mayo Clinic Proceedings by a rheumatologist, researching the early history of PMR and GCA.
The earliest description of what was likely PMR was in 1888 and called senile rheumatic gout. Several other cases were published with names like “Special Arthritis of Old Age.”
The label PMR was invented in 1957 for a series of 12 English patients. It has stuck.
The initial description of GCA was made by a famous British doctor Hutchinson in 1890, who labeled it thrombotic (clotted) arteritis of the aged. The term temporal arteritis was coined in 1932.
How to prevent it is not known since we don’t know the cause.
If you might become afflicted with it, there may be solace in knowing it will finally disappear for most, even though not soon enough.
It’s not quite the same as the older guy, who said, “If I wake up in the morning, and nothing hurts, I think I’m dead.”
