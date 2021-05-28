Fr. Altman reiterates he will not resign, defense fund grows to $300,000

In part, the statement reads, “During the past year, concerns have been expressed related to the ministry of Fr. James Altman ... and canonical representatives have worked to fraternally and privately address those concerns. The process has been pastoral and administrative with a desire toward a just resolution among all parties.”Firm stances have been taken on both sides. The Tribune has been contacted by readers pledging to donate to the Catholic Church in Altman’s name, and stating they will withdraw their financial support if Altman is forced out. Others shared they had called the diocese to express their support of the request for resignation and felt Altman did not represent Christianity.

Members of grassroots Christian group Faithful America have begun contacting Archbishop Christophe Pierre, the Apostolic Nuncio to the U.S., to “show gratitude and support for Bishop Callahan’s decision and to urge that Fr. Altman’s appeal be rejected if it does in fact reach the Vatican.”

“We know of a few alt-right websites that are protesting Bishop Callahan in support of Fr. Altman’s extremism, and we want to make it clear to the Apostolic Nuncio and the Vatican that these are not the dominant voices in U.S. Christianity,” says Rev. Nathan Empsall, executive director of Faithful America.