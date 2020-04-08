Fourth person dies from COVID-19 in Winona County; 4 more cases confirmed

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A fourth Winona County resident has died from COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed Wednesday.

The total positive COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the county, as four new cases has brought the total now to 20 as of Wednesday, Winona County officials confirmed.

Sauer Health Care confirmed on its Facebook page last month that at least two of these positive cases are in their facility.

One of these people who died last week originally tested negative for the disease, but after death tested positive.

County officials said there may be more cases in the county, but because of limited testing not all people with symptoms are being tested.

Specific information about each person who has died will not be released by health officials because of privacy laws.

In Minnesota, 1,154 people have tested positive for the disease. Of these patients, 632 no longer need to be in isolation.

As of Wednesday, 135 people in the state remain hospitalized because of COVID-19, with a total of 271 people having been hospitalized at some point because of the disease.