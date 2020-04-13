You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Fourth Buffalo County resident diagnosed with COVID-19
0 comments
alert top story

Fourth Buffalo County resident diagnosed with COVID-19

A fourth Buffalo County resident has been diagnosed with COVID-19, Buffalo County Public Health confirmed Monday.

The person is in his or her 70s and is hospitalized.

People who have been in close contact with the patient will be contacted by Buffalo County Public Health staff.

Of the other three cases, one of the residents diagnosed with COVID-19 in Buffalo County has recovered, while one has died and the other remains in isolation.

In Wisconsin, there are 3,428 positive COVID-19 cases as of Monday, with 154 of these people having died.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News