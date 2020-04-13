Fourth Buffalo County resident diagnosed with COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A fourth Buffalo County resident has been diagnosed with COVID-19, Buffalo County Public Health confirmed Monday.

The person is in his or her 70s and is hospitalized.

People who have been in close contact with the patient will be contacted by Buffalo County Public Health staff.

Of the other three cases, one of the residents diagnosed with COVID-19 in Buffalo County has recovered, while one has died and the other remains in isolation.

In Wisconsin, there are 3,428 positive COVID-19 cases as of Monday, with 154 of these people having died.

