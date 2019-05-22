On May 21, the Board of Directors of the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council (SEMAC) awarded 42 grants for a total of $269,205 in funding to applicants throughout southeastern Minnesota. This included 24 Arts & Cultural Heritage grants for $217,935, nine Presenter/Production Assistance grants for $25,520, and nine Small Towns/Rural Areas grants for $25,750.
Four groups from Winona County received grants. They are:
- Friends of Whitewater State Park received a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Theater in the Park.
- Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota Performance Center received a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Driftless Dance Festival.
- Winona County Historical Society received a $7,660 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for The Art of Fine Furniture 2019.
- Winona Dakota Unity Alliance received a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for 2019 Great Dakota Gathering and Wacipi (Powwow).
In Houston County:
- Houston Area Chamber of Commerce received a $2,000 Small Towns/Rural Areas grant for Lawn Chair Concert Series 2019.
- Southeast Minnesota Bluegrass Association received a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for 1 day workshop 4 day festival 11 bands.
In Fillmore County:
- Peterson Committee for the Arts received a $3,000 Small Towns/Rural Areas grant for Summer Music Series.
- Rushford Area Society of the Arts received a $3,000 Small Towns/Rural Areas grant for its 2019 summer musical, “The Wizard of Oz.”
SEMAC is the state arts board-designated granting authority for local/regional arts producing and sponsoring organizations and disburses funds allocated for this purpose by the Minnesota State Legislature. The SEMAC region includes the counties of Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha and Winona. For information about the grant application process, eligibility or grant writing assistance, contact the SEMAC office at 2778 D Commerce Dr NW, Rochester, MN 55901 or call 507-281-4848.
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through grants from the Minnesota State Arts Board thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts & cultural heritage fund.
