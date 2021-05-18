Four productions to be enjoyed during upcoming Great River Shakespeare Festival

The Great River Shakespeare Festival is less than a month away in Winona, and staff are arriving this week to prepare after last year’s cancelation.
This year, the festival will be held outside at the Levee Stage and the Winona State University Green.
Productions will include “The Tempest,” “Great Expectations” and “Every Brilliant Thing,” along with apprentice and intern showing of “Romeo & Juliet.”
“Romeo & Juliet” will be performed a half hour before every time the “The Tempest” or “Great Expectations” is performed at Levee Stage.
On the festival’s website, “The Tempest” is described as, “In Shakespeare’s enchanting dark comedy, little is as it seems. Prospero and his daughter, Miranda, survive in exile on a remote and inhospitable island. A sudden, violent storm washes Prospero’s betrayers to shore and with them, a long-awaited chance for revenge. Yet when Prospero’s powerful magic encounters even greater forces at work, all are plunged into a surprising, mischievous, soulful new story and must embrace the unexpected in the end.”
As for “Great Expectations,” the festival staff describe, “Pack with curious and fascinating characters, enchanting and dangerous places, and situations that are at once exhilarating and horrifying, Great Expectations is a literary gem. Set in England’s 19th century, Pip, and orphan boy, has a life-changing encounter one day on the moors when he helps an escaped convict named Magwitch by getting him food and a file for his leg irons. From this one act of kindness, Pip starts on a journey to manhood that is full of twists and turns. Ultimately, Pip learns some important lessons about love, forgiveness and redemption.”
And emotionally infused “Every Brilliant Thing” is described as, “This year, compared to previous years, will look at this surprising and immersive theatrical experience (that) speaks openly about depression, mental illness, and suicide. With poignant humor and joy, Every Brilliant Thing takes us on a journey through grief, healing, falling in love, and (re)discovering all that life has to give. bit different due to COVID-19 — which resulted in the cancelation of last year’s festival.”
To help accommodate the need for space between people not in the same household, pod seating will be used instead of just regular seating where everyone is close together.
For these pods, two people who know each other can sit close together, away from nearby pods.
Tickets, which are now on sale for each individual show throughout the month, will be for a pod and attendees should bring their own chairs.
Shows will take place in a rotation from June 23 to August 1 with Mondays not having any shows.
For more information or to buy tickets, visit grsf.org.