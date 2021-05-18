Four productions to be enjoyed during upcoming Great River Shakespeare Festival

The Great River Shakespeare Festival is less than a month away in Winona, and staff are arriving this week to prepare after last year’s cancelation.

This year, the festival will be held outside at the Levee Stage and the Winona State University Green.

Productions will include “The Tempest,” “Great Expectations” and “Every Brilliant Thing,” along with apprentice and intern showing of “Romeo & Juliet.”

“Romeo & Juliet” will be performed a half hour before every time the “The Tempest” or “Great Expectations” is performed at Levee Stage.

On the festival’s website, “The Tempest” is described as, “In Shakespeare’s enchanting dark comedy, little is as it seems. Prospero and his daughter, Miranda, survive in exile on a remote and inhospitable island. A sudden, violent storm washes Prospero’s betrayers to shore and with them, a long-awaited chance for revenge. Yet when Prospero’s powerful magic encounters even greater forces at work, all are plunged into a surprising, mischievous, soulful new story and must embrace the unexpected in the end.”