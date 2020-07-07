You are the owner of this article.
Four new COVID-19 cases confirmed Tuesday; total raises to 129
Four new COVID-19 cases confirmed Tuesday; total raises to 129

Four new COVID-19 cases in Winona County were confirmed Tuesday by the Minnesota Department of Health, raising the total to 129.

No information about these new cases was released to protect the privacy of the patients.

No new COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Winona County since April, leaving the total at 15.

In Minnesota, 39,133 of 685,247 COVID-19 tests have come back positive, with 34,377 of these patients no longer needing to be in isolation. A total of 1,477 have died.

Statewide, 4,252 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 267 remaining in hospitals Tuesday.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

