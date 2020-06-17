Four new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 89

Four new COVID-19 cases in Winona County were confirmed by the Minnesota Department of Health Wednesday, raising the total to 89.
No information specifically about these cases was released.
No new deaths were reported in the county, leaving the total at 15.
MDH reported a daily record of 19,442 coronavirus test results Wednesday, including 414 more cases and 12 more deaths.
Ten of those whose deaths were reported Wednesday were residents of long-term care. They ranged in age from their 60s to more than 100 years old.
In the state, a total of 31,296 of 448,587 COVID-19 tests have resulted in positives, with 27,404 of these patients no longer needing to be in isolation and 1,325 having died.
Cumulatively, nearly 7% of those tests have been positive, but positivity rates have trended downward with a seven-day average of 3.1%.
Statewide, 3,689 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 351 remaining in hospitals Wednesday.
Christopher Magan of the St. Paul Pioneer Press contributed to this report.
