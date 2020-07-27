Four new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 221

Four new COVID-19 cases in Winona County were confirmed by the Minnesota Department of Health Monday, raising the total to 221.
No information specifically about these new cases was released.
No new COVID-19 deaths were confirmed in the county Monday, leaving the total at 16.
In Minnesota, 650 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Monday, raising the total to 51,803, with 45,198 no longer needing to be in isolation.
Two more deaths were confirmed in the state, increasing the total to 1,576.
Of the state’s positive patients, 4,961 people have required hospitalization, with 257 remaining in hospitals Monday.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
