Four new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 167

Four new COVID-19 cases in Winona County were confirmed Friday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The new cases, which no further information was released about, raises the total to 167 for the county.

No new COVID-19 deaths were announced in the county, leaving the total at 16.

Winona County officials announced Friday that they will no longer publish media releases that are released on social media about the county’s new cases on weekends and holidays. These cases will be included in the following business day’s release by the county.

New cases will continue to be released daily, though, by MDH.

In Minnesota, 669 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Friday. That brings the total to 45,013, with 38,568 no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 819,511 COVID-19 tests have been completed.

Seven new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 1,533.

Statewide, 4,563 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 252 remaining in hospitals Friday.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

