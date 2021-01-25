Four new COVID-19 cases confirmed in both Winona, Houston counties

Four new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Monday.
Of the four new cases, one is 10 to 14 years old; one is 15 to 19 years old; one is 20 to 24 years old; and one is 40 to 44 years old.
The county's totals are now at 3,949 cases and 48 deaths.
Of the weekend's 15 new cases, one was 4 years old or younger; one was 5 to 9 years old; two were 10 to 14 years old; one was 20 to 24 years old; one was 30 to 34 years old; two were 35 to 39 years old; one was 40 to 44 years old; two were 50 to 54 years old; one was 60 to 64 years old; one was 65 to 69 years old; and two were 70 to 74 years old.
Houston County also had four new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths confirmed by MDH Monday, raising the county's total to 1,403 cases with 14 deaths.
In Minnesota, 794 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Monday.
The cases bring the state’s total to 455,783, including 35,595 health care workers, with 439,283 patients no longer needing to be isolated.
Statewide, 6,388,959 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 3,214,445 residents having been tested.
Three new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 6,098.
Of these people, 3,876 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
Statewide, 23,932 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 4,974 having spent time in an intensive care unit.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.