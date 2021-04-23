Four new COVID-19 cases, 154 in quarantine in Winona Area Public Schools district

Four new cases confirmed among the Winona Area Public Schools district students and staff between April 15 and April 22 have left 154 in total in quarantine and the middle school’s eighth grade class in distance learning.

It is unclear how many among those quarantined and/or positive for COVID-19 are students or employees.

It is also unknown at this time if every single new case and quarantine is connected to the middle school, but it was revealed earlier this week that the eighth grade’s sudden change of learning model was due to an increase of spread.

With the recent cases, about 5% of the district’s students and employees are in quarantine.

During the previous week, from April 8 to April 14, there were no new cases or quarantines in the district. Since the start of the school year, there have been 65 positive cases in the district and 445 people in quarantine.

Eighth-grade students that attend the Winona Middle School are expected to stay in distance learning until May 3 at the earliest.

At the community’s higher education institutes, cases continued to increase on two of the three campuses in the past week.