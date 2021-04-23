Four new COVID-19 cases, 154 in quarantine in Winona Area Public Schools district

Four new cases confirmed among the Winona Area Public Schools district students and staff between April 15 and April 22 have left 154 in total in quarantine and the middle school’s eighth grade class in distance learning.
It is unclear how many among those quarantined and/or positive for COVID-19 are students or employees.
It is also unknown at this time if every single new case and quarantine is connected to the middle school, but it was revealed earlier this week that the eighth grade’s sudden change of learning model was due to an increase of spread.
With the recent cases, about 5% of the district’s students and employees are in quarantine.
During the previous week, from April 8 to April 14, there were no new cases or quarantines in the district. Since the start of the school year, there have been 65 positive cases in the district and 445 people in quarantine.
Eighth-grade students that attend the Winona Middle School are expected to stay in distance learning until May 3 at the earliest.
At the community’s higher education institutes, cases continued to increase on two of the three campuses in the past week.
During the week leading up to April 18, four new cases were confirmed at Winona State University among its students. With this increase, the university has had 90 cases so far since Jan. 4, 2021.
At Saint Mary’s University, this week there were two new cases reported amongst its students.
In total, since the start of the spring semester, 31 cases have been confirmed on SMU’s Winona campus, including 6 employees and 25 students. Minnesota State College Southeast did not experience any new cases in the week leading up to April 21.
During the spring semester, the college has had seven positive COVID-19 cases on its Winona campus, with another seven among students or staff involved in the campus from a distance or online. No cases have been on the Red Wing campus this semester.
For more information about each educational institutes cases, visit their websites.