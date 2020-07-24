Four new cases confirmed in Winona County; most cases in the county are residents under 39

Community volunteers and staff are working to do contact tracing by notifying people who may be exposed, while also not breaking the privacy of the positive patients.

Karen Sanness praised businesses in the community that have had positive cases and have closed temporarily when not required, so that thorough cleaning can be done.

Businesses that have had exposures will not be announced by the county normally.

While counties like nearby La Crosse County have announced multiple locations where exposures may have happened, Winona County has decided not to do so unless severely high risk of exposure was possible.

Officials emphasized that they continue having to consider what information can be revealed without accidently identifying patients.

In the near future, masks will be distributed by the Winona Chamber of Commerce and other community organizations, as required by the state order requiring all people to wear masks while inside public places starting Saturday.

As for schools in the community, officials have not yet determined the format for starting the school year. The decision will be made later this month based on a recommendation from Gov. Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Education.