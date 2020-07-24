Four new cases confirmed in Winona County; most cases in the county are residents under 39

Four new COVID-19 cases in Winona County were confirmed Friday by the Minnesota Department of Health, raising the county’s total to 197.
No information about these new cases was released.
Winona County health officials did release more details information about the county’s first 193 cases Friday during a press conference.
Of these patients, 102 were females and 91 were males.
Age ranges for the patients included 29 who were older than 80 years old; 29 between 60 and 79; 29 between 40 and 59; 95 between 20 and 39; and 11 younger than 20 years old.
In March and April, most cases in the county were identified in people older than 80.
In May through July, though, the majority of cases were seen in individuals younger than 39.
Overall, the cases range in age from younger than 10 years old to older than 100, with an average of 44.75 years old.
Eleven of the county’s positive patients have required hospitalization, ranging in age between younger than 10 to 85 years old, with the average age of these residents was 44.94 years old.
Two of these hospitalized individuals, who fell in the age range between 65 and 83, with an average age of 81.16, spent time in the intensive care unit because of COVID-19.
The positive residents who did not require hospitalization, ranging in age between younger than 10 and older than 100, averaged 45.95 years old.
Sixteen people have died in the county because of COVID-19, with the age range being between 72 and older than 100. The average age was 83.08 years old.
The county estimates that seven of the 193 cases were active as of Thursday, with 186 people being 14 days out from when they started to show symptoms.
County officials released the area of residence where they have been more than 10 cases confirmed in the county.
In the 55987 ZIP code, which includes parts of Winona, Homer, Centerville, Witoka, Donehower, Pickwick, Lamoille, Wilson and Stockton, 166 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
In the 55972 ZIP code, which includes Saint Charles and Saratoga, 10 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Seventeen people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in ZIP codes that were unreleased due to small numbers of positive cases.
Detailed demographics are expected to be released by the county each Wednesday.
Winona County officials announced that they are working with other counties in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa to handle COVID-19 cases in a similar way and to help determine what to do for positive individuals who might spend large amounts of time in counties that they do not reside in.
Community volunteers and staff are working to do contact tracing by notifying people who may be exposed, while also not breaking the privacy of the positive patients.
Karen Sanness praised businesses in the community that have had positive cases and have closed temporarily when not required, so that thorough cleaning can be done.
Businesses that have had exposures will not be announced by the county normally.
While counties like nearby La Crosse County have announced multiple locations where exposures may have happened, Winona County has decided not to do so unless severely high risk of exposure was possible.
Officials emphasized that they continue having to consider what information can be revealed without accidently identifying patients.
In the near future, masks will be distributed by the Winona Chamber of Commerce and other community organizations, as required by the state order requiring all people to wear masks while inside public places starting Saturday.
As for schools in the community, officials have not yet determined the format for starting the school year. The decision will be made later this month based on a recommendation from Gov. Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Education.
Sanness said that it is rational for parents to be concerned about possibly sending their children back to school in-person. She said she is feeling similar worries about her own children.
In Minnesota, 773 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Friday.
The cases bring the state’s total to 49,488, with 42,882 no longer needing to be isolated.
Of these positive cases, 5,833 are health-care workers.
Statewide, 922,876 COVID-19 tests have been completed.
Five new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 1,566.
Of these people, 1,199 resided within long-term care or assisted living facilities.
Statewide, 4,852 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 278 remaining in hospitals Friday.
Of the currently hospitalized patients, 108 are in intensive care units.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
