Four dead after fire in Monroe County

Four people are dead after a Thursday evening fire in the Monroe County town of Little Falls.

According to Sparta Area Fire District chief Mike Arnold, crews responded shortly after 9 p.m. to a report of a house fire with people trapped upstairs and unable to get out. By the time Arnold and Monroe County Sheriff's deputies arrived at the 3679 Backtrail Road address, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Arnold said attempts were made to gain entry, but the heat, smoke and fire were too intense. The fire was extinguished from the exterior.

Arnold said another person inside the home was in a different part of the structure. He said the person attempted to alert other family members before evacuating and going to a neighbor's house to call 911.

Arnold said the second floor collapsed during the fire, which hampered the search for victims. He said the four victims, along with several dead pets, were found on the first floor.

The fire department hasn't released the names of the victims. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, and Arnold said more information will be released after the investigation.

Firefighters from Black River Falls and Melrose, along with first responders from Black River Falls, Sparta and Cataract, assisted at the scene.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.