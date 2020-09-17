Fountain City man killed in one-vehicle rollover late Wednesday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 32-year-old man was killed Wednesday night after a one-vehicle accident in Fountain City, the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed.

William A. Daubs, 32, of Fountain City was pinned in his vehicle on Hwy. 35 just north of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Boatyard at about 10:15 p.m.

Daubs’s vehicle, a white 2016 Jeep Cherokee, was upside-down and police were able to confirm that Daubs was the sole occupant.

Despite life-saving measures being performed, Daubs was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation showed that Daubs had been traveling south on 35 when he left the road and attempted to re-enter.

Deputies say the vehicle then rolled in an end-to-end manner before coming to a rest on its roof.

Authorities say Daubs was partially ejected with the vehicle landing on top of him.

Deputies say they are continuing to investigate, but believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash. Daubs was also not wearing a seatbelt.

Traffic on Hwy. 35 and Burlington Northern Santa Fe train traffic were both stopped while emergency crews were on the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Other responding agencies include the Fountain City Fire Department, Fountain City First Responders, Talbot Funeral Home and Winona Area Ambulance Service.

