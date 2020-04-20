You are the owner of this article.
Foundation for WAPS event moves to fall 2020
Foundation for WAPS event moves to fall 2020

The Event Committee and the Foundation for WAPS Board of Directors have decided to move the date for the 10th annual Foundation Fundraising event to Oct. 24 at the Visions Event Center, 22852 County Road 17, Winona.

The Foundation will host "Nosh in Nashville" with lead sponsors WNB Financial Bank and Merchants Bank. Watch for updates on this event and others celebrating public education while raising funds for academics, arts, athletics and activities for WAPS students.

