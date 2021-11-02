Former Winonan celebrates 100th birthday

John (Skip) Thrune’s 100th birthday on October 4 was celebrated at a California party, hosted by daughters, Janis and Donna. Attendees included friends, neighbors and family.

Skip enlisted in the Army after “Pearl Harbor” in 1942. He became an Aviation Cadet and earned his Pilot Wings and Commission in 1943. He flew combat .missions in B-25 Bombers in the 7th Air Force, Pacific Theater. through 1944 and 1945. Among others, he was awarded the Air Medal, four bronze Battle Stars and the Presidential Unit Citation.

While on a mission over Japan, he witnessed the Nagasaki Bomb drop on August 9 1945. Returning to Winona, he married Irene Jeresek. and had daughters, Janis Turner, Karen Mattoni and Donna Andino. They were married 73 years before she died at age 95. Karen passed away in 2010.

Skip worked as a Flight Instructor at Winona Flying Service before joining Jack Olom as a pilot in the J.R. Watkins corporate air fleet. He remained it the Air Force Reserve while moving to various Watkins offices, ending as West Coast Marketing Manager.

His next 40 years were spent in the hospital equipment industry, the last 20 in his own business. He retired at age 87.

