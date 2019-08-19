Winona State’s most decorated coach died Monday.
Former WSU men’s basketball coach Mike Leaf died Monday at the age of 58, four years after resigning.
Leaf, born June 7, 1961, won a school-record 382 games and led the Warriors to a pair of NCAA Division II National Championships.
After 28 years with the program — 17 as head coach — he abruptly resigned in June 2015 after being accused of
making unwanted sexual advances toward a player.
“Mike’s passion was coaching and teaching,” Leaf’s obituary on the Fawcett Junker Funeral Home website reads. “His gift was bringing people together and bond, as family or a team. Mike welcomed everyone in his path.”
Leaf’s funeral will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home in Winona, with visitation beginning at 11:30 p.m.
The coach led the Warriors to national championships in 2006 and 2008 and finished as national runners-up in 2007. WSU defeated Virginia Union 73-61 to win its first national title in 2006 and defeated Augusta State 87-76 to win its second in 2008.
WSU won a combined 105 games against just 6 losses across those three seasons including a 38-1 mark in 2007-08 that set a Division II record for wins in a season.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.
Beginning with a victory over Wayne State on Jan. 13, 2006, and ending with a loss in the next season’s national championship game more than a year later, Leaf’s Warriors won 57 consecutive games.
‘The Streak’ which included 33 home wins, 17 road wins and 7 neutral site wins and an average margin of victory of 18.316 finally ended on March 24, 2007, with a 77-75 loss to Barton. The Warriors were two points from winning three-consecutive national titles.
Winona State advanced to the NCAA Tournament in seven-consecutive seasons under Leaf from 2005-11. They made it to the Elite Eight in 2013 before losing to West Liberty and went back to the tourney in 2014.
The Warriors went 14-13 in his final season as head coach.
Leaf resigned as head coach before the 2015 season.
Mike Leaf at Winona State University
Winona State men's basketball coach Mike Leaf was named the Winona Daily News Sportsperson of the Year in 2015.
Kate Weber, Winona Daily News
Mike Leaf at Winona State University
WSU's head coach Mike Leaf talks to his team during a timeout during a NSIC game against Southwest Minnesota State on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2013, in Winona.
Matthew Seckora/Winona Daily New
Mike Leaf at Winona State University
Winona State Men's Basketball head coach Mike Leaf videotapes the parade as he sits with assistant head coach Tom Brown in January 2015 while riding past enthusiastic WSU fans Saturday on Huff Street in Winona.
Andrew Link, Winona Daily News
Mike Leaf at Winona State University
Winona State head coach Mike Leaf talks during a NCAA Division II Elite Eight press conference Wednesday, March 27, 2013, at Freedom Hall in Louisville, Ky.
Andrew Link, Winona Daily News
Mike Leaf at Winona State University
Winona State head coach Mike Leaf watches players run drills in practice Wednesday, March 27, 2013, at Freedom Hall in Louisville, Ky.
Andrew Link, Winona Daily News
Mike Leaf at Winona State University
WSU's head coach Mike Leaf talks to his team during a timeout during a NSIC game against Upper Iowa on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2013, in Winona.
Matthew Seckora/Winona Daily News
Mike Leaf at Winona State University
Winona State head coach Mike Leaf shows his frustration after a turnover during a NSIC loss to Bemidji State in June 2015.
Andrew Link
Mike Leaf at Winona State University
Winona State head men's basketball coach Mike Leaf in June 2015.
Andrew Link, Winona Daily News
Mike Leaf at Winona State University
Winona State head coach Mike Leaf, bottom right, watches practice Wednesday, March 27, 2013, at Freedom Hall in Louisville, Ky.
Andrew Link
Mike Leaf at Winona State University
Winona State head coach Mike Leaf peeks up at the scoreboard during an exhibition game against UW-Eau Claire in June 26, 2015, in Winona.
Andrew Link/Winona Daily News
Mike Leaf at Winona State University
Winona State head coach Mike Leaf reacts to a call during an NSIC game against Upper Iowa Saturday, Dec. 1, 2012, at McCown Gymnasium in Winona.
Joe Ahlquist, Winona Daily News
Mike Leaf at Winona State University
Winona State head coach Mike Leaf reacts to a call during a NSIC game against Wayne State on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2012, in Winona.
Andrew Link, Winona Daily News
Mike Leaf at Winona State University
Members of the Winona State basketball team cheer during the Warrior's 53rd consecutive victory in June 2015 against St. Cloud State in the first round of the North Central Region Tournament at McCown Gymnasium in Winona. Standing from left is coach Mike Leaf, Brandon Stromer, Travis Whipple, Josh Korth, Brent Riese and Shane Neiss.
Andrew Link, Winona Daily News
Mike Leaf at Winona State University
Winona's head coach Mike Leaf talks to players during a timeout during a nonconference game aginst Metro State Friday, Nov. 16, 2012, at Winona State University.
Sydney Swanson, Winona Daily News
Mike Leaf at Winona State University
Winona State head coach Mike Leaf glances up at the scoreboard during a NSIC game against Minnesota State-Mankato on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2013, in Mankato, Minn.
Andrew Link, Winona Daily News
Mike Leaf at Winona State University
Winona State head coach Mike Leaf, middle, talks to his team during a NSIC game against Sioux Falls on Friday, Dec. 13, 2013, in Winona.
Andrew Link/Winona Daily News
Mike Leaf at Winona State University
Winona State head coach Mike Leaf reacts to a call during the NCAA Division II Central Region Tournament championship game against Minnesota State, Mankato on Tuesday, March 19, 2013, in Mankato, Minn.
Andrew Link, Winona Daily News
Mike Leaf at Winona State University
Winona State head coach Mike Leaf during a nonconference game against Ferris State on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2013, in Winona.
Andrew Link, Winona Daily News
Mike Leaf at Winona State University
Winona State head coach Mike Leaf holds up the net after cutting it down following the Warriors' 76-73 overtime win in the NCAA Division II Central Region Tournament championship game against Minnesota State, Mankato on Tuesday, March 19, 2013, in Mankato, Minn.
Andrew Link, Winona Daily News
Mike Leaf at Winona State University
Winona State head coach Mike Leaf during a NSIC game against Sioux Falls on Friday, Dec. 13, 2013, in Winona.
Andrew Link, Winona Daily News
Mike Leaf at Winona State University
Winona State head coach Mike Leaf during a NSIC game against Minnesota State-Mankato on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2014, at McCown Gymnasium in Winona.
Andrew Link, Daily News
Mike Leaf at Winona State University
Winona State coaches Mike Leaf, left, and Tom Brown, right, watch after Clayton Vette is fouled hard on a break-away layup during a NSIC tournament first-round game against St. Cloud State on Wednesday, Feb. 29, 2012, in St. Cloud, Minn.
Andrew Link, Winona Daily News
Mike Leaf at Winona State University
Winona State head coach Mike Leaf talks with his team during a timeout in a NCAA Division II Central Region Tournament quarterfinal game against Northeastern State on Saturday, March 16, 2013, in Mankato, Minn.
Andrew Link, Winona Daily News
Mike Leaf at Winona State University
Winona State head coach Mike leaf, second from right, talks with an official during a NCAA Division II Central Region Tournament quarterfinal game against Northeastern State on Saturday, March 16, 2013, in Mankato, Minn.
Andrew Link, Winona Daily News
Mike Leaf at Winona State University
Winona State head coach Mike Leaf talks with Zander Culver during a NCAA Division II Central Region Tournament semifinal game against Augustana on Sunday, March 17, 2013, in Mankato, Minn.
Andrew Link, Winona Daily News
Mike Leaf at Winona State University
Winona State head coach Mike Leaf talks with his players during a timeout of a NSIC Tournament first-round game against Mary on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2013, in Winona.
Andrew Link, Winona Daily News
Mike Leaf at Winona State University
Winona State head coach Mike Leaf during a NSIC game against Concordia-St. Paul on Friday, Dec. 12, 2014, at McCown Gymnasium in Winona.
Andrew Link, Winona Daily News
Mike Leaf at Winona State University
Winona State head coach Mike Leaf watches play from the bench during a NSIC game against Augustana on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2013, in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Andrew Link, Winona Daily News
Mike Leaf at Winona State University
Winona State fan Bill Cienian, right, gets a laugh out of WSU coaches, from left, Mike Leaf, Tom Brown and Brady Moore, during the Warriors' celebration rally for winning the 2008 NCAA Division II national championship Tuesday at McCown Gymnasium in Winona.
Andrew Link, Winona Daily News
Mike Leaf at Winona State University
Winona State head coach Mike Leaf during an exhibition game against UW-Stout on Monday, Nov. 4, 2013, in Winona.
Andrew Link, Winona Daily News
Mike Leaf at Winona State University
Winona State head coach Mike Leaf, top, and assistant coach Chris Gove react after a foul is called on the Warriors during a NSIC game against Bemidji State on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2012, in Bemidji, Minn. Leaf was called for a technical foul in the first half.
Andrew Link, Winona Daily News
Mike Leaf at Winona State University
Winona State head coach Mike Leaf watches from the sideline during a nonconference game against Cardinal Stritch on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2013, in Winona.
Andrew Link, Winona Daily News
Mike Leaf at Winona State University
Winona State head coach Mike Leaf watches play from the sideline during a NSIC game against Augustana on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2013, in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Andrew Link, Winona Daily News
Mike Leaf at Winona State University
Winona State's Xavier Humphrey (5) talks with head coach Mike Leaf during a NSIC game against Minnesota State, Mankato on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2013, in Winona.
Andrew Link, Winona Daily News
Mike Leaf at Winona State University
Winona State head coach Mike Leaf, left, and junior Taylor Cameron (30) walk off the court following the Warriors' 110-84 loss to West Liberty in a NCAA Division II Elite Eight game Thursday, March 28, 2013, at Freedom Hall in Louisville, Ky.
Andrew Link, Winona Daily News
Mike Leaf at Winona State University
Winona State men's basketball coach Mike Leaf, left, greets Warrior fans Thom Kieffer, middle, and Daniel Mortensen as they enter McCown Gymnasium for a pep rally Friday, Feb. 17, 2012, in Winona.
Andrew Link, Winona Daily News
Mike Leaf at Winona State University
Winona State head coach Mike Leaf yells for an official's attention after a call against the Warriors during a NSIC game against St. Cloud State on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2012, in Winona.
Andrew Link, Winona Daily News
Mike Leaf at Winona State University
Winona State head coach Mike Leaf, center, talks with his players during a timeout of a NSIC game against Minnesota State, Moorhead on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2013, in Winona.
Andrew Link, Winona Daily News
Mike Leaf at Winona State University
Winona State head coach Mike Leaf addresses the crowd with player Grant Johnson at his side during a short pep rally Friday, Feb. 17, 2012, afternoon in Winona State University's McCown Gymnasium.
Andrew Link, Winona Daily News
Mike Leaf at Winona State University
Winona State coaches Tom Brown, Chris Gove and Mike Leaf talk during a timeout of a nonconference game against Minot State on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2011, in Winona.
Andrew Link, Winona Daily News
Mike Leaf at Winona State University
Winona State head coach Mike Leaf watches after a foul is called on the Warriors during a NCAA Division 2 Central Region Tournament quarterfinal game against Northwest Missouri State on Saturday, March 15, 2014, in Mankato, Minn.
Andrew Link, Daily News
Mike Leaf at Winona State University
Winona State's head coach Mike Leaf reacts to a foul call during a NSIC game against St. Cloud State on Friday, Feb. 8, 2013, in St. Cloud, Minn.
Andrew Link, Winona Daily News
Mike Leaf at Winona State University
Winona State's head coach Mike Leaf, left, talks with Taylor Cameron (30) and Xavier Humphrey (5) during a NSIC game against St. Cloud State on Friday, Feb. 8, 2013, in St. Cloud, Minn.
Andrew Link, Winona Daily News
Mike Leaf at Winona State University
Winona State head coach Mike Leaf, right, watches play from the bench next to Jordan Fischer, left, and Conrad Masberg, middle, during a NSIC game against Northern State on Friday, Feb. 1, 2013, in Winona.
Andrew Link, Winona Daily News
Mike Leaf at Winona State University
Winona State head coach Mike Leaf talks to an official as Grant Johnson stands near during a NCAA Division II Elite Eight game against West Liberty on Thursday, March 28, 2013, at Freedom Hall in Louisville, Ky.
Andrew Link, Winona Daily News
Mike Leaf at Winona State University
Winona State head coach Mike LEaf watches play from the banch during a NSIC game against Minnesota-Duluth on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2013, in Duluth, Minn.
Andrew Link, Winona Daily News
Mike Leaf at Winona State University
Winona State head coach Mike Leaf reacts to a foul call during a NCAA Division II Elite Eight game against West Liberty on Thursday, March 28, 2013, at Freedom Hall in Louisville, Ky.
Andrew Link, Winona Daily News
Mike Leaf at Winona State University
Winona State's Taylor Cameron, left, head coach Mike Leaf, middle, and Clayton Vette talk to press following the Warriors' 110-84 loss to West Liberty in a NCAA Division II Elite Eight game Thursday, March 28, 2013, at Freedom Hall in Louisville, Ky.
Andrew Link, Winona Daily News
Mike Leaf at Winona State University
Winona State head coach Mike Leaf and players watch from the bench during a NCAA Division II Elite Eight game against West Liberty on Thursday, March 28, 2013, at Freedom Hall in Louisville, Ky.
Andrew Link, Winona Daily News
Mike Leaf at Winona State University
Winona State head coach Mike Leaf, center, talks with his team during a timeout of a NSIC game against Upper Iowa on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2013, in Fayette, Iowa.
Andrew Link, Winona Daily News
Mike Leaf at Winona State University
WSU's head coach Mike Leaf talks to his team during a timeout during an exhibition game against Wesleyan on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2013, in Winona.
Matthew Seckora, Winona Daily News
Mike Leaf at Winona State University
Winona State head coach Mike Leaf watches play from the bench during a NSIC game against Southwest Minnesota State on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2013, in Marshall, Minn.
Andrew Link, Winona Daily News
Mike Leaf at Winona State University
Winona State's head coach Mike Leaf talks with his team during a timeout during an NSIC game against the University of Sioux Falls Saturday, Jan. 5, 2013, at McCown Gymnasium in Winona.
Joe Ahlquist, Winona Daily News
Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!
For more on Leaf’s career, go to
winonadailynews.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.