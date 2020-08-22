Former Winona performing arts leader takes on new role in Wisconsin

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lucas Chase, a former regular in the performing arts scene in Winona, is now taking on a new role across the river in Wisconsin as the director of operations for Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts in Menomonie.

Chase, a Menomonie native, worked from May 2016 to November 2017 at Saint Mary's University as its box office manager for the Performance Center.

Additionally, starting in May 2016, he took on the role of box office manager for the Minnesota Beethoven Festival in Winona.

Chase began his new role at Mabel Tainter on Aug. 17.

Chase, in a press release announcing the new career move, said, "The Mabel is truly one of the most majestic theaters in the country and I am grateful to have the chance to help the Mabel transition during this pandemic to find new ways to serve the community and plan for the day when we can do live performances again."

Chase's experience at Mabel Tainter also includes him working as the programming chair and as a board member.

Andrew Mercil, Mabel Tainter board president, said in the release, “We are so grateful that Lucas has chosen to step up and serve during this extended intermission at the Mabel.

"With his experience, forward-thinking mentality and knowledge of the community, Lucas is the perfect person to help the Mabel navigate these difficult times during this pandemic," he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.