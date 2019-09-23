Former Pleasant Valley Church senior pastor Rick Iglesias is facing charges of sexual conduct with a high school student in Winona County.
Iglesias, 64, faces three counts for the recurring incidents between September 2010 and May 2012: first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a juvenile between the ages of 13 and 15; first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a juvenile younger than 16 resulting in injury; and first-degree criminal sexual conduct with someone younger than 16 reoccurring.
The charges are intensified due to a significant relationship between the victim and Iglesias, along with Iglesias having had a position of authority over the victim.
The victim claimed that the sexual acts occurred approximately weekly, while the victim was between the ages of 13 and 16. The incidents included masturbation and penetration, according to the complaint.
Fear prevented the victim from saying no, according to the complaint.
According to the complaint, the victim said that the acts worsened over time and that the victim felt physical pain resulting from the acts.
The complaint states the victim was told by Iglesias not to tell anyone.
The victim felt pressured to not tell anyone and, according to the complaint, felt “betrayed and unprotected” and “helpless and embarrassed,” along with anxious at times.
In a statement, Pleasant Valley Church’s current senior pastor Chad Ellenburg said: “We are heartbroken for his wife, Nancy, and son, Brennan, as we cannot imagine the pain and devastation they are experiencing at this time. We are also hurting for the victim, but thankful that they had the courage to come forward. We are praying for them as well as anyone who might be affected here at Pleasant Valley or in this community. We are also deeply grieved that our former pastor, by his actions and deception, failed to faithfully represent Jesus Christ and his Gospel.
“We have done, and will continue to do, everything we can to fully cooperate with the authorities. We will also continue to support and pray for the family, the victim and those who will carry the responsibility of pursuing justice in this situation,” he said.
Iglesias was a pastor at Pleasant Valley Church from 1994 to 2014. Iglesias left to work for Orchard Hill Church in Pennsylvania. He is no longer listed as working there.
He is not in custody at this time, but is set to appear in Winona County Court on Oct. 14. According to the complaint, Iglesias resides in Mars, Pennsylvania.