The case of former Pleasant Valley Church senior pastor Rick Diego Iglesias has been delayed, due to a defense attorney requesting a change in date of initial appearance. The appearance was scheduled for Oct. 14, but was postponed.
A new appearance date is yet to be scheduled.
Iglesias, 65, was charged earlier this year in Winona County with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a juvenile between the ages of 13 and 15; first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a juvenile younger than 16 resulting in injury; and first-degree criminal sexual conduct with someone younger than 16 reoccurring.
You have free articles remaining.
The incidents occurred between September 2010 and May 2012, while Iglesias was still a pastor at Pleasant Valley Church.
Iglesias is not in custody.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.