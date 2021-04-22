Former Winona Daily News editor receives award for work with Winona Area Public Schools

John Casper, communications coordinator of Winona Area Public Schools, received a MinnSPRA New Professional Award on Friday during the organization’s virtual spring conference.

MinnSPRA, the Minnesota School Public Relations Association, issues the New Professional Award to promising school communications professionals. The award comes with a $1,500 scholarship to attend the annual National School Public Relations Association, which is being held this summer in New Orleans. Casper will also be registered for the New Professionals Program held prior to the conference.

Casper was nominated for the award by WAPS Superintendent Dr. Annette K. Freiheit, who wrote: “Mr. Casper has been instrumental in improving our district’s communications and promotions. He has brought a high level of professionalism and compassion to his work and the district. He ensures that all of our families are reached through a variety of communication strategies.”

Casper joined Winona Area Public Schools in the summer of 2019 after a career in journalism, including stints as a sports editor, city editor and editor-in-chief of the Winona Daily News. As communications coordinator, Casper handles external and internal communications for Winona Area Public Schools, including managing the website, updating social media platforms and sending family communications.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0