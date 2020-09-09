Former Winona Area Public Schools superintendent charged with embezzlement

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Former Winona Area Public Schools Superintendent Paul Durand, who led the district from 2004 to 2010, has been charged with 11 felony counts of embezzlement of public funds and three charges of theft by swindle in Wright County District Court.

Durand is accused of spending more than $42,000 on electronics and other items using a work credit card within a 20-month period.

The purchases, with included Apple Watches, a laptop computer, home security cameras, a vehicle dash camera, an underwater camera, a Fitbit fitness monitor and more, occurred from February 2018 to October 2019 while he worked at the Rockford Public Schools in Minnesota, according to the criminal complaint.

The items were either at his home, with his son, discarded or unable to be found, or in the district office.

More than $3,800 was also spent on gasoline, which could have been covered by his $650 monthly vehicle stipend.

Durand resigned from the Rockford Public Schools District in 2019, after working there since 2010. The decision followed a separation agreement between Durand and the school board. Reasons behind the agreement were not released.