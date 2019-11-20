Tessa Marks has joined the Saint Anne of Winona campus as assistant administrator, a homecoming for the former administrative intern.
As part of her training, Marks worked in almost every department at Saint Anne. She said she was drawn to the career because of the mix of health care and business and the ability to connect with the residents.
“I love the wisdom older people have and can share,” Marks said, adding that her career in skilled nursing started in third grade when she started volunteering during the holidays. “I like to be able to learn about them in the place that’s their home.”
Marks will assist Administrator/CEO Carol Ehlinger in the administration of the Saint Anne of Winona campus, helping to lead more than 260 employees.
