Janna Herold, former director of Birthright of Winona, is the recipient of its 2020 Margaret Driscoll Award.
Herold was selected for the award because of her consistent dedication to the nonprofit pregnancy and baby resource provider since she joined in 2013, which includes her countless hours volunteering to connect women in the community with pregnancy and baby resources, on top of her roles as a mother and wife and working full-time.
Mary Michenfelder, newly elected president of the Winona chapter of Birthright, said Herold has been able to juggle multiple tasks that come from being a volunteer at Birthright, and that her resilience in overcoming some of the hurdles the organization faced in 2019 when she was director played a role in her commendation.
“She just had to do a lot,” Michenfelder said. “I mean, the director has a lot to do, but we just feel like she did a really super job.”
The Margaret Driscoll Award is named after one of the founding members of the Winona chapter of Birthright and is awarded once a year to a volunteer who has done outstanding work.
The Winona chapter of Birthright was established in 1973, the same that year that Roe v. Wade was decided, and just five years after the organization’s conception in February 1968 in Toronto, Ontario.
Birthright was established by Louise Summerhill to uphold the belief that every pregnant woman has the right to give birth and that every child has the right to be born.
Those interested in volunteering at Birthright can call 507-452-2421 or visit the organization’s office at 920 W. Fifth St., Winona.
Questions can also be directed to the organization 24/7 hotline at 1-800-550-4900.
