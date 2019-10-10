The Forget Me Notes Chorus in Winona has enabled those who deal with memory loss, along with their care partners and volunteers, to enjoy music and spend time with each other every Monday.
Lori Paulson, senior citizens advocate at the Winona Friendship Center, said the chorus began in September 2017 as part of the Giving Voice Chorus initiative. The chorus experienced a slow start but now is at its largest size with 10 participants, along with an additional five people including Paulson, the director Norma Duden, accompanist Barbara DuFresne and volunteers.
The group’s performances have included those at the Friendship Center and different churches’ events, along with having special performances for people.
Practices are held from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Mondays at Wesley United Methodist Church. The meeting is not just for singing, but also for socializing and enjoying healthy snacks.
“We just talk together and actually do a lot of laughing, so it’s been a great time for support and just to catch up with one another,” Paulson said.
The group does not practice reading music. Paulson said that because dementia and Alzheimer’s disease can result in vision problems, it has been best to remove the music and just give to the participants the lyrics of the songs. Because of this, she said, there is a large reliance on Duden because “we are basically just going off of her direction."
Paulson said that one of the biggest challenges of the choir is to get people to want to try it.
“People think that they can’t sing or they can’t sing anymore," she said. "Or they can’t participate in our choir, because they can’t follow the music. Like let’s say they were a member of the church choir, and they just couldn’t follow the music anymore. So they think they can’t follow the music.
You have free articles remaining.
“In our choir, we’re not all about being so professional and perfect. We’re about gathering and enjoying music and bonding with one another. So that’s the purpose of this. The music is almost secondary. It’s the gathering that is primary,” Paulson said.
Mary Kaye Perrin said her husband, Don Nelson, who is a member of the Forget Me Notes Chorus, enjoys going to the practices.
“I think it’s been very good for him,” Perrin said. “And for me too, you know, just to see the other people and see how they interact with each other. And we have a lot of fun. We laugh a lot.”
The Forget Me Notes Chorus, along with Sue Degallier accompanying the group, was able to take a trip to Rochester to perform at the Minnesota Board on Aging Fall Training Conference.
“It was very, kind of heartfelt. … I think they were quite touched by the fact that we had this group that sang together,” Perrin said. She said there were struggles at moments during the performance, like remembering where to stand and finding the right pages, but those were expected.
Paulson said: “People there said they were just moved.”
She said that those present at the Rochester performance, which totaled close to 40 people, told her it was beautiful to see people living with memory loss, their care partners and volunteers "all coming together for this love of music."
For more information about the Forget Me Notes Chorus or to join, call Paulson at 507-454-7369.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.