Fools Five Road Race marks April return

The Fools Five Road Race, Minnesota’s oldest road race for cancer research, has brought people from around the world to Lewiston, Minnesota, to raise funds for cancer research.

This year’s auction and race will be back in full force. Friday, April 1, the auction returns to the Lewiston Community Center starting at 5 p.m., with the race on Saturday, April 2 starting at 1 p.m..

In addition, the Fools Five Road Race committee has acquired new Fools Five banners that are now displayed on Debra Drive, Main Street, Highway 25, and Fremont St. in Lewiston. The entirety of the cost associated with the banners was paid for with a $15,000 grant from the Fischer Family Foundation.

“So, as the town is all gussied up and ready, let’s come together on April 2 to walk and run, share memories, support friends and family, and honor those who have faced the battle of cancer,” said Judy Hovelson, co-race director.

The family-friendly road race has a one-mile race and a USTA certified 8K race. One hundred percent of the donations received will go towards cancer research. Participants can register online at www.foolsfive.org or the day of the race.

More details available at www.foolsfive.org

Noted past runners/guest speakers have been Dick Beardsley, Garry Bjorklund, Carrie Tollefson, Alberto Salazar, Tony Schiller, Sarah Thorsett (Renk), Frank Shorter, Priscilla Welch, and Kenechi Udeze.

In total, more than $2.3 million has been donated to Gundersen Medical Foundation, La Crosse, WI and Eagles Cancer Telethon, Rochester, MN which donates to the Mayo Clinic, The Hormel Institute for Cancer Research, and Masonic Cancer Center at the University of Minnesota.

