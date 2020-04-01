You are the owner of this article.
Fools Five Road Race canceled, auction in the works
The Fools Five Road Race will be canceled this year, returning in 2021 to celebrate lives, provide support and honor those who came before.

To continue the fight against cancer, donations can be made at foolsfive.org and 100% is given to cancer research.

Co-race directors Dan Goss and Judy Hovelson stated “All of us on the Fools Five committee are saddened that, after 41 continuous years, we are not able to hold the 2020 race. Know that in our hearts, we continue to support and care about those of you/us that are experiencing cancer and those of you in the support and caring role. We will be back next year!”

The committee for the Fools Five continues to work through viable dates to host an auction night to support the program and the local Cancer Support Group. For more information on the Fools Five and its goals, email us@foolsfive.org.

