Flu vaccination clinic to open Oct. 4 at Winona Health; no cases of the flu recorded last year locally

Winona Health will soon open its annual flu vaccination clinic to help prevent the spread of the disease locally.

The flu clinic will open Oct. 4 and will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with the exception of Wednesday being open until 8 p.m.

Additionally, the clinic will be open Saturdays Oct. 9 and Oct. 30 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The vaccinations, which are free, will be offered in a first-come, first-serve order in the Parkview Office Building, located at 825 Mankato Ave.

The vaccines will also be offered starting Oct. 4 at the Main Street Clinic from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Appointments for a vaccine can also be made with a primary care provider by calling 507-457-3650.