Flu vaccination clinic to open Oct. 4 at Winona Health; no cases of the flu recorded last year locally

Winona Health will soon open its annual flu vaccination clinic to help prevent the spread of the disease locally.
The flu clinic will open Oct. 4 and will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with the exception of Wednesday being open until 8 p.m.
Additionally, the clinic will be open Saturdays Oct. 9 and Oct. 30 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The vaccinations, which are free, will be offered in a first-come, first-serve order in the Parkview Office Building, located at 825 Mankato Ave.
The vaccines will also be offered starting Oct. 4 at the Main Street Clinic from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Appointments for a vaccine can also be made with a primary care provider by calling 507-457-3650.
“Getting your flu vaccination before the end of October helps ensure maximum immunity throughout flu season. It takes about two weeks for the vaccine to provide immunity, so vaccination before influenza is prevalent in our community is ideal. She also noted that it is still possible for vaccinated people to get influenza throughout the season, but past seasons have shown that vaccinated individuals tend to experience a much milder illness," Sarah Lallaman, DO, Winona Health's vice chief of staff, said in a press release earlier this week about the clinic.
People can receive their COVID-19 vaccines at the same time as their flu vaccines while visiting the vaccine clinic at the Parkview Office Building.
The local influenza situation has been impacted positively by the COVID-19 pandemic and the precautions people have taken in response since its start in early 2020.
Rachelle Schultz, CEO/President of Winona Health, said about the last flu season during a city council meeting about masking in August, "In 2020, for the first time, we did not see a single case of influenza in our community. While we did provide influenza vaccinations, it was masking, along with other infection prevention efforts, that provided that greater level of protection. And, in effect, we eliminated influenza in our community.
"Typically, in the US, influenza causes about 35,000 deaths annually. However, in 2020, there were only 1,000 deaths," Schultz added.
For more information about the flu and the upcoming vaccination clinic, visit winonahealth.org/flu.