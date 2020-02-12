Floor Coverings of Winona owner Sam Quandahl dedicated a portion of the store's October proceeds to the Winona Health Foundation Cancer Fund totaling $1,850.
Quandahl presented the gift to Winona Health social worker Lisa Howard and cancer care coordinator Sandy Gruszynski, RN.
“Through my work at Winona Health with people who have been diagnosed with cancer, I see many people who need help with expenses not covered by insurance,” Gruszynski said. “Through generous gifts like this Floor Coverings of Winona, we help patients with things like transportation costs, groceries, personal necessities and other living expenses. People are so surprised, touched and grateful to receive assistance through our Foundation’s Cancer Fund.”
For more information or to make a gift, call 507-457-4394 or visit winonahealth.org/foundation.
