Five WSHS students inducted into Spanish Honor Society

WSHS students

Pictured are Winona Senior High School students who were inducted into the Tertulia Chapter of the Sociedad Honoraria Hispánica.

 Winona Area Public Schools

Five Winona Senior High students were inducted into the Tertulia Chapter of the Sociedad Honoraria Hispánica during a ceremony held at the high school by adviser Susan Larsen.

The five inducted are: Nalani Bausman, Carley Decker, Molly Heinert, Ruby Hetzel and Aava Pike.

The Sociedad Honoraria Hispánica, or Spanish Honor Society, is sponsored by the American Association of Teachers of Spanish and Portuguese (AATSP). 

The purpose of the Spanish Honor Society is to promote the Spanish language and culture.  Honor Society members have taught Spanish in Winona elementary schools, provided Spanish tutoring at the high school, raised money for clean water, free-trade bracelets and have created events and displays at the high school to promote the Spanish language.  The main purpose is to promote friendship and understanding through the Spanish language in the Winona community.

To be inducted into the Spanish Honor Society, Winona Senior High students must be enrolled in the 4th level of Spanish or higher, they must have an A-average in all Spanish classes and have an overall B- average at the high school.  

This is the 11th year for the Sociedad Honoraria Hispánica at Winona Senior High School.

