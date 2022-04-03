Five new COVID-19 cases recently confirmed at Winona schools

Five new COVID-19 cases were recently confirmed at Winona’s largest schools.

Winona Area Public Schools

Three new COVID-19 cases were confirmed at Winona Area Public Schools from March 24 to March 30, according to the district’s dashboard.

Of the cases, one was at Washington-Kosciusko Elementary, one was at Winona Middle School and one was at Winona Senior High School.

For more information about COVID-19 at WAPS, visit winonaschools.org.

Cotter Schools

No new COVID-19 cases were recorded at Cotter Schools from March 21 to March 27, according to Cotter’s dashboard.

For more information about COVID-19 at Cotter Schools, visit cotterschools.org.

Winona State University

Only one new COVID-19 case — which was an employee — was confirmed at Winona State University during the week leading up to March 30, according to the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system’s dashboard.

The new case brings the university’s totals up to 275 student cases and 49 employee cases so far in 2022.

For more information about COVID-19 at WSU, visit winona.edu.

Saint Mary’s University

Saint Mary’s University experienced one new COVID-19 case during the week of March 28 at its Winona campus, according to the university’s dashboard.

The new case was an employee.

Since the start of 2022, the university has reported 113 COVID-19 cases on the Winona campus.

The current transmission level is at a low level on the campus.

For more information about COVID-19 at SMU, visit smumn.edu.

Minnesota State College Southeast

Minnesota State College Southeast did not update their COVID-19 data this week.

So far in 2022, the college has reported 64 COVID-19 cases, according to its dashboard.

For more information about COVID-19 at MSCSE, visit southeastmn.edu.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.