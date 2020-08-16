Five new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 279

Five new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County Sunday by the Minnesota Department of Health, raising the total to 279.
No information about these new cases was released.
No new COVID-19 deaths in the county were confirmed, leaving the total at 17.
In Minnesota, 754 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Sunday.
The cases bring the state’s total to 65,152, with 58,196 no longer needing to be isolated.
Of these positive cases, 7,238 are health-care workers.
Statewide, 1,254,208 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 994,054 residents having been tested.
Seven new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 1,706.
Of these people, 1,279 resided within long-term care or assisted-living facilities.
Statewide, 5,851 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 290 remaining in hospitals Sunday.
Of the currently hospitalized patients, 152 are in intensive care.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
