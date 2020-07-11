Five new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 141

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Five new COVID-19 cases in Winona County were confirmed Saturday by the Minnesota Department of Health, raising the total to 141.

No information specifically about these new cases was released to help protect the privacy of the patients.

No new COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed in the county, leaving the total at 15.

As of a Thursday report, 5,093 COVID-19 tests have been completed in Winona County, with 2.5% coming back positive.

"As cases continue to grow it is especially important to wear a mask and limit personal interactions. Individuals can spread this virus to others while showing few or even no symptoms," Winona County Health and Human Services officials said in a release Saturday.

In Minnesota, 806 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Friday — the biggest single-day jump since May. This brings the total to 41,571 with 36,012 no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 742,095 COVID-19 tests have been completed.

Four new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 1,499.

Statewide, 4,366 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 241 remaining in hospitals Saturday.