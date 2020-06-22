Five new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total now at 99

Five new COVID-19 cases in Winona County were confirmed by the Minnesota Department of Health Monday, raising the total to 99.
No information specifically about these cases was released.
No new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the county, leaving the total at 15.
Winona County officials are encouraging people who have visited the following places during the specific dates to quarantine for 14 days from your visit to the locations:
- TJ Maxx Onalaska June 8-10
- Planet Fitness Onalaska June 8 and 10 (after 5:30 pm)
- Howie's La Crosse June 8, 10, 12
- Blue Moon Onalaska June 5-7, 10, 13
- La Crosse Queen La Crosse June 9, 10
- Pettibone Public Beach La Crosse June 5-7, 11-13
- Legends and Twisted Moose La Crosse June 5-7, 11 and 13
- Brothers Bar La Crosse June 5-7, 11 and 13
- The Crow La Crosse June 5-7
- Broncos La Crosse June 5-7, 11 and 13
- The Library Bar La Crosse June 5-7, 11 and 13
- Animal House La Crosse June 13, 14, 16
In Minnesota, 33,227 of 513,137 COVID-19 tests have come back positive, with 29,065 patients no longer needing to be insolation and 1,384 having died.
Statewide, 3,830 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 332 remaining in hospitals Saturday.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
