Five new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; over a quarter of 65+ year old Minnesotans receive first vaccine dose

Five new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Tuesday.
Of the cases, one is 15 to 19 years old and four are 20 to 24 years old.
No new COVID-19-related deaths were confirmed in the county Tuesday.
Winona County's totals are now at 4,077 cases and 48 deaths.
The deaths account for 1.18% of the county's cases.
In neighboring Houston County, one new COVID-19 case and no new deaths were confirmed by MDH Tuesday.
Houston County's totals for the disease are now at 1,525 cases and 14 deaths.
The deaths make up 0.92% of the county's cases.
In Minnesota, 586 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Tuesday.
The cases bring the state’s total to 469,254, including 37,019 health care workers, with 455,280 patients no longer needing to be isolated.
Statewide, 6,808,634 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 3,322,594 residents having been tested.
Six new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 6,308.
Of these people, 3,977 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
Statewide, 24,863 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 5,121 having spent time in an intensive care unit.
As of data reported on Sunday, 569,164 Minnesotans -- 10.92% of the state's population -- have at least received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 162,132 -- 2.9% of the state -- have received both doses.
Of residents between 50 and 64 years old, 10.9% have received at least one dose.
As for Minnesotans 65 years old and older, 27.1% have received at least the first dose.
Most vaccines administered in Minnesota have been Pfizer, making up 60.1% of all of the vaccines given in the state.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.