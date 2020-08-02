You are the owner of this article.
Five new cases confirmed in Winona County during the weekend
A total of five new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Saturday and Sunday, raising the county's total to 245.

No information specifically about these cases was released during the weekend, as the county officials have stopped releasing information on non-business days.

No new deaths were announced during the weekend, leaving the total at 16.

In Minnesota, a total of 1,484 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Saturday and Sunday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 55,947, with 48,847 no longer needing to be isolated.

Of these positive cases, 6,383 are health-care workers.

Statewide, 1,054,962 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 858,341 residents having been tested.

A total of 14 new deaths were reported in the state Saturday and Sunday, bringing the total to 1,614.

Of these people, 1,231 resided within long-term care or assisted-living facilities.

Statewide, 5,241 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 302 remaining in hospitals Sunday.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

