Five more people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Winona County; total now at 10
Five more individuals have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Winona County, doubling the total number of cases in the county in one day to 10, the Minnesota Department of Health announced Tuesday.

The Winona County Health Department confirmed that the new patients, who are in isolation and are recovering, range in age from 20 years old to 98 years old.

The department will not be releasing any more information about the patients to protect their privacy.

Karen Sanness, Winona community services director, confirmed Monday that community spread did occur in the county.

A Facebook post by Sauer Health Care confirmed last week that at least two of these cases were within its facilities.

White most counties in southeastern Minnesota have had multiple COVID-19 cases, Houston County has not had any as of noon on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, there were 629 positive cases in Minnesota. Twelve people have died in the state because of COVID-19.

For Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/situation.html.

