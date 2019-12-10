Gundersen staff experienced a successful first week at the new Winona campus, which opened on Dec. 2.
Chuck Johnson said about 150 people made their way into urgent care at the new facility, which was once the home of Kmart.
Johnson said that the staff heard positive comments from patients. He said that many noted that they liked the layout of the building, which is unrecognizable compared to what it was when the big-box department store occupied it.
Few issues have been experienced since opening. Johnson noted that some problems have been faced involving with the building itself, especially with keeping temperatures as they are expected to be at.
Urgent care, laboratory, radiology and infusion departments opened with the first phase.
The Gundersen Winona Campus is expected to open its second phase in mid-May. Departments opening with the second phase will be family medicine, internal medicine, pediatrics and women’s health; a retail pharmacy, imaging services and an outpatient surgery center.
Urgent care is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The urgent care department should not be used as a substitution for the emergency room. If attempting to check in to the campus with symptoms of an emergency health situation, patients will be monitored by staff while waiting for an ambulance to take them to a nearby hospital.
The new Gundersen Winona campus is located at 1122 West Highway 61.
For more information, go to www.gundersenhealth.org/locations/medical-clinics/winona-campus.
