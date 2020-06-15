First student rep on school board attends final meeting, reflects

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The first student school board representative in the history of Winona Area Public Schools has attended his final meeting.

Cooper Hancock, a senior, joined the board in February and immediately made a positive impact by offering a student perspective on the school calendar, distance learning, graduation and more.

“I liked being able to experience sitting on board meetings and seeing how decisions are made,” Hancock said. “I also appreciated the ability to provide a student voice.

“It surprised me how some of the discussion went, whether they were longer than I expected, or went places I never thought of. It was interesting to witness the board members’ points of view and what they had to say.”

Hancock wasn’t afraid to use that student voice when necessary or to ask questions when the board was discussing something he didn’t understand.

As the student representative, Hancock didn’t have voting rights. But his opinions and insight gave the board a perspective it normally wouldn’t be able to consider.