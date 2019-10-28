First phase of the Gundersen Winona Campus expected to open in December

Out with the old, in with the new. That’s exactly what happened with the old Kmart building in Winona, which has transformed into the new Gundersen Winona Campus.
Soon enough the public will be able to see and enjoy the new addition to the community. The campus’s first phase of construction is about to conclude, which will allow for the public to use four departments.
The campus is set to open in early December with urgent care, laboratory, radiology and infusion available.
The new Winona campus, which will fill the 86,000-square-foot building by the time it is completed, was announced in January. The building has been vacant since 2014.
About 100 employees are expected to work at the campus when the second phase opens in spring. These employees will be a mix of people who have worked at other Gundersen locations and new employees.
Chuck Johnson, director of regional operations and business development for Gundersen, said Winona was chosen for the new campus for a variety of reasons.
“But one of the largest reasons is just the sheer number of people, patients that we have from this area that are currently traveling to other Gundersen locations for care and our commitment to bringing care as close to home as possible to reduce travel time and increase convenience for our patients,” he said.
Johnson stressed that the urgent care department that will open in December should not be used as an alternative to the emergency room, and anyone who comes in with an emergency situation will be transported to a hospital instead.
As for phase two, the Gundersen Winona Campus is expected to open primary care in the spring, which will include family medicine, internal medicine, pediatrics and women’s health; a retail pharmacy, imaging services and an outpatient surgery center. What surgeries that will be available in Winona are yet to be determined.
Speciality outreach services will also be expanded with the opening of this campus.
Gundersen Dental Specialties will continue to be located at the 111 Riverfront Building in Winona.
A more exact opening date for phase one is expected to be announced in upcoming weeks.
The Gundersen Winona Campus will be located at 1122 West Highway 61.
