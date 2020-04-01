First COVID-19 case confirmed in Buffalo County

The first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Buffalo County.

The person is in his or her 50s and was in contact with someone else who had a positive COVID-19 diagnoses.

The person is in self-isolation at their home.

People who may have had contact with the person will be contacted by the Buffalo County Public Health Department.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services Tuesday, the case continues to be the only positive so far in the county. There have been 46 negative results in Buffalo County.

Throughout Wisconsin, as of Tuesday, there have been 1,351 positive COVID-19 test results and 17,375 negative COVID-19 test results. There have been 16 COVID-19 related deaths in the state.

