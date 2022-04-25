First Congressional District DFL Candidates’ Forum set

Winona County DFL and the Winona State College Democrats are co-sponsoring the First Congressional District DFL Candidates’ Forum.

Six DFL candidates for Minnesota’s first congressional district will be in Winona on Wednesday, April 27 to speak and answer questions at a free community forum at Winona State University in the Kryzsko Commons 2nd floor Ballroom, 250 W. 10th Street, Winona.

The event begins at 7 p.m. Arrive at 6:30 p.m. to meet and speak with candidates.

Attending candidates are: Warren Lee Anderson, Sarah Brakebill-Hacke, a representative for Candice Deal-Bartell, Rick DeVoe, Jeff Ettinger and Richard W. Painter

“These candidates are relatively unknown in the Winona area. It is important for citizens to attend this forum to become a more informed voter.”— Jim Worthley, chair of the Winona County DFL.

A special primary election takes place less than 30 days after the forum on May 24.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0