First come, first serve: 800 COVID-19 vaccine shots available during Winona Health clinic Tuesday

Winona Health has added more COVID-19 vaccination opportunities now that the state has expanded who is currently eligible to receive the shots.

On Tuesday, there will be a walk-in clinic for vaccinations from 2 to 8 p.m. in the Parkview Office Building.

The clinic may end sooner than expected if doses run out.

There are 800 Pfizer doses available for this clinic.

The clinic is open to any Winona Health patients or people who live in Winona or Fillmore counties.

The only other requirement for eligibility currently is that the individual must be 16 years old or older, as Pfizer is not currently determined as safe for those younger.

An insurance card is asked for if available during the clinic.

It's important that people vaccinated during this clinic are available to return to Winona Health in approximately three weeks for their second dose.

Winona Health confirmed that as of Friday, the organization has been able to administer 7,200 vaccines. Of these doses, 4,500 doses were first doses and 2,700 were second doses.