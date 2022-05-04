First Bacon Fest in La Crosse is sold out

The first Bacon Fest takes over Loggers Field in La Crosse on Saturday, and tickets are sold out.

The River Valley Media Group has partnered with Festival Foods, Farmland Bacon and Copeland Park & Events Center to bring Bacon Fest to La Crosse on May 7.

A highlight of the event will be the official Bacon Eating Contest, sponsored by Festival Foods and Farmland Bacon. Fifteen contestants will compete to see who can consume the most bacon in five minutes. The winner will receive a trophy, and bragging rights as the first-ever Bacon Fest Bacon Eating Champion.

VIP and general admission tickets are sold out.

General admission gates open at 1 p.m., and ticket holders receive one free sample from all food vendor booths. .

Food vendors will gather at Loggers Field, offering samples of their best bacon dish or overall bacon in this family friendly event, with trophies awarded to vendors in each category. There will be a Fan’s Favorite division, as voted on by all attendees as well as a Judge’s Choice in each category as voted upon by a panel of local judges.

