First annual Best of the Best of Winona contest concludes

The Winona Daily News has gathered all of the community’s votes and is naming the 2021 Best of the Best of Winona inside today’s edition.

The first annual contest resulted in a total of 6,760 nominations and 20,050 votes.

“In the first year, this program in Winona far, far outpaced where our expectations were in terms of voting and engagement,” said Paul Pehler, president and director of local sales and marketing for the River Valley Media Group.

Pehler said that Winona’s first year with the program “stacked up very, very favorably” to La Crosse’s program, where the La Crosse Tribune and its readers in past years have determined the best in the River Valley.

“This year what we wanted to do is we really wanted to give Winona businesses an opportunity to shine and the community of Winona the opportunity to have their voice heard to a higher degree,” Pehler shared about the start of the Winona specific program.

“So ultimately what we decided to do is kind of break apart Best of the River Valley or Readers Choice of the River Valley, if you will. And we really wanted to kind of put Winona on a pedestal where they could actually shine in terms of what they have to offer, whether its auto dealers to craft breweries to restaurants,” Pehler said.

Pehler said that he hopes the program will continue annually in the future, with some adjustments to improve it.

One big goal that Pehler has for the future of the program is to hold an event each year for finalists to come together and celebrate.

For the first year, though, the Winona Daily News is providing winners of the Best of the Best of Winona contest signage displaying their wins and certificates to honor their success.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.