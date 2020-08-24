Fire reported at ZaZa's; grease suspected cause

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A fire at ZaZa’s Pub and Pizzeria closed a section of Huff Street Monday morning, with police saying the probable cause was grease.

According to residents living in the apartment units near the restaurant, they were awakened at 7:30 a.m. to an alarm and the smell of smoke.

By 8 a.m., Winona Fire & Rescue and Winona police had converged on the scene and closed down the area between Mark and Howard streets.

No severe damage was seen to the building’s exterior, but it could not immediately be determined how much damage the interior received.

From Huff Street, Fire & Rescue had ladders positioned against the building’s second-floor windows, with witnesses saying some tenants had to be escorted out by them.

At the back of the restaurant, Winona Fire could be seen extinguishing a small section of the building, with at least one window sustaining damage.

