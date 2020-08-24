 Skip to main content
Fire reported at ZaZa's; grease suspected cause
Fire reported at ZaZa's; grease suspected cause

Fire at ZaZa's (Huff Street View)

Witnesses in the area of ZaZa's say tenants living above the bar and restaurant were escorted out of the building via ladders. 

A fire at ZaZa’s Pub and Pizzeria closed a section of Huff Street Monday morning, with police saying the probable cause was grease.

According to residents living in the apartment units near the restaurant, they were awakened at 7:30 a.m. to an alarm and the smell of smoke.

By 8 a.m., Winona Fire & Rescue and Winona police had converged on the scene and closed down the area between Mark and Howard streets.

No severe damage was seen to the building’s exterior, but it could not immediately be determined how much damage the interior received.

From Huff Street, Fire & Rescue had ladders positioned against the building’s second-floor windows, with witnesses saying some tenants had to be escorted out by them.

Fire at ZaZa's (Mark Street View)

Winona Fire & Rescue could be seen extinguishing the back of the restaurant, with at least one window sustaining damage. 

At the back of the restaurant, Winona Fire could be seen extinguishing a small section of the building, with at least one window sustaining damage.

